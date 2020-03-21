COVID-19: IGI airport bars all international flights for one week from Mar 22

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has barred all International flights for one week from March 22 onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is very difficult situation here and our government should help us," said Irina, a Russian national at IGI airport.

"It took me four days to book a flight back home. Many Israelis are stuck in India; there are 3000 Israelis who cannot go home. I hope the situation gets better," said Illa, an Israeli national at IGI airport.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

