COVID-19: IMCT inspects markets, hospitals in Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): Inter-Ministerial Central Team on Tuesday inspected different locations in Darjeeling to assess the ground situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The team reviewed the preventive measures and guidelines being followed in the area.

"The team questioned the vegetables and grocery markets that were opened inside the mall. They said only standalone shops are allowed to open and they would discuss this with the district administration," read a statement.

The team also visited the district hospital. (ANI)

