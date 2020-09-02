COVID-19 impact: Fewer people in Prayagraj for 'Pitru Paksha' rituals

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): There has been a reduction in the number of people coming to the city for rituals associated with 'Pitru Paksha' due to COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, a priest, Ankit Sharma said, "Fewer people are visiting as travel is restricted. The administration has directed us to organise rituals on a small scale in view of the pandemic. There will be no fair held this time due to COVID-19."

Another priest said that Pitru Paksha is a 15-day ritual which begins from September 2.

Mohant Lakshman Das, who came for the ritual from Madhya Pradesh, said, "We are doing Pooja to get the blessing of our ancestors. Due to COVID-19, people are coming from their own vehicles and similarly, we have arrived here."

"These rituals are done for the attainment of Moksha of our ancestors," he added. (ANI)

