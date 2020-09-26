COVID-19 impact: Flower business hits roadblock with no customers in sight

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Local vendors at the flower market in Kanpur are bearing the brunt of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nation-wide lockdown in terms of huge losses.

"I have been in the flower business for 20 years now. The past few months have particularly been difficult. Although the market opened two months ago, there are no customers due to which flowers are getting ruined. The business has been devastating, to say the least," Krishna Gopal Srivastava, a local flower vendor told ANI.

The nation-wide lockdown was imposed in March earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus. From thereon, the Centre removed restrictions in a graded and phased manner.



Srivastava went on to explain how from selling almost 50 bundles of flowers a day, it has come down to five per day. "The loss is huge and I feel broken," he further added.

One of the many reasons for the lukewarm sale is the fact that the temples in the city have been closed for a long time.

"Our flower market is considered the biggest in Kanpur. It witnesses 400-500 peasants' arrival each day for the sale of flowers. We had a flourishing market before the lockdown but for the last few months, flower sale has reduced as temples are vacant and the number of weddings has also gone down. Other auspicious occasions are also temporarily being avoided," another vendor explained while speaking to ANI.

Bundles of white lilies, roses, and marigolds lied bereft of customers in this market. (ANI)

