Covid-19 in India: Recovery rate of states, UTs over 90 pc

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): As a surge in recoveries along with lower new cases has resulted in a consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality, India's overall recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 95.78 per cent while all States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent, the Ministry stated.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 29 days. 22,274 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours. The daily new cases have been less than 30,000 for the last 13 days. 22,273 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

A release stated that India's cumulative recoveries are highest in the world and the rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 95.78 per cent. Following the national pursuit, all States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent, the Ministry stated.

"India's present active caseload of 2,81,667 consists of 2.77 per cent of India's total positive cases," the Ministry said.

India reported 251 case fatalities in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 85.26 per cent of the new deaths.

As many as 3,527 new cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 63,752. With 21 deaths on Saturday, the death toll stand at 2,951. Till now, a total of 6,68,733 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala, said state health department.

Maharashtra reported 2,854 new COVID19 cases, 1,526 discharges, and 60 deaths today, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state stand at 19,16,236 including 18,07,824 recoveries, 58,091 and 49,189 deaths.

A total of 1,019 new coronavirus cases, 1,098 recoveries and 11 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours. According to the state Health Department, the total count of cases stands at 8,13,161 which includes 9,039 active cases. A total of 7,92,063 people have recovered from the virus and 12,059 persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state.

Karnataka reported 857 new COVID-19 cases, 964 discharges and 7 deaths, according to state health department. The total cases in the state stand at 9,15,345 including 8,89,881 recoveries, 13,394 active cases and 12,051 deaths.

As many as 785 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,04,517, according to the State Health Department. Seven fatalities were also recorded on the same day due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 2,664. Meanwhile, 990 people recovered from the deadly virus here, pushing the tally of recoveries to 2,90,365.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the government's protocol and guidelines.

Delhi reported 655 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 6,22,094. Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 10,437. With 988 more recoveries reported in the national capital, the total recoveries have gone up to 6,04,746. The metropolis has 6,911 active COVID-19 cases.

Haryana recorded 392 new cases of COVID-19, 600 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. The total cases in the state stand at 2,60,545 including 2,53,145 recoveries 4,535 active cases and 2,865 deaths. (ANI)