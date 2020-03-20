COVID-19 : India bans international passenger flights from Mar 22-29

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Amid coronavirus pandemic, the central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights in India from March 22 to March 29.

The circular was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

"No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall take off from any foreign airport to land in India, from March 22, 2020 (05:30 hrs IST). These instructions shall remain in force till March 29, 2020," read the circular.

DGCA in the circular stated that a maximum travel time of 20 hours is permissible for such commercial passenger aircraft to land in India.

"As such, no incoming scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to disembark its passengers on Indian soil (Foreigner or Indian)," the circular added.

These instructions are in addition to the travel restrictions or advisories already issued by the government.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 195 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)