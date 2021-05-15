COVID-19: India crosses major landmark with more than 18 crore cumulative vaccination coverage, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): India crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 18 crores on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 as per the 8 pm provisional report.

The Ministry in a press statement stated, a total of 3,25,071 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 States/UTs have been administered since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.



"The total of 18,04,29,261 include 96,27,199 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,43,63,754 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 81,48,757 FLWs (2nd dose), and 42,55,362 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,67,99,389 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 87,50,224 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,43,15,317 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,75,47,584 for above 60 years (2nd Dose)," the statement read.

"As on day-119 of the vaccination drive, total 10,79,759 vaccine doses were given. 6,16,781 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,62,978 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," it added.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

