COVID-19 India: New recoveries exceed fresh cases for fifth consecutive day

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): New recoveries in the country have exceeded the new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the data of the Ministry, on September 19, India recorded 93,337 new COVID-19 cases and 95,880 recoveries, on September 20, the country reported 92,605 new cases and 94,612 recoveries, on September 21, the number of new cases stood at 86,961 with 93,356 recoveries, on September 22, the nation recorded 75,083 new case and highest single-day recoveries of 1,01, 468 and on September 23, the number of reported new cases was 83,347 and recoveries stood at 89,746.

"A total of 89,746 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country, whereas the number of new confirmed cases stands at 83,347," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a release.

"With this, the total number of recoveries are 45,87,613. The recovery rate is 81.25 per cent today. A total of 17 states/UTs have more new recoveries than new cases," it added.

India has the highest recovered cases in the world. It contributes 19.5 per cent to the global recoveries, the ministry said.

With a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count stood at 56,46,011 on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,68,377 active cases and 45,87,614 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 90,020. (ANI)