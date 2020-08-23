COVID-19: India performs over 3.5 crore tests till date

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Maintaining daily COVID-19 testing spree of more than 8 lakhs, India has tested more than 3.5 crore samples till date. In the last 24 hours, the test per million (TPM) reached 25,574 as on Sunday.

The country has performed 8,01,147 COVID-19 tests, taking the total figures to 3,52,92,220, stated the Union Health Ministry.

The steep rise in the testing is a result of effective implementation of the aggressive testing strategy of the Centre through a focussed and graded approach, it said.

The rising average daily tests during the past three weeks present a strong depiction of the progress made in the enhancement of COVID-19 tests across the country.

The rise in daily testing has been followed by a decrease in the average daily positivity rate.

Keeping a sharp focus on the "test, track and treat" policy, the tests per million have seen a boost touching 25,574 today.

"It is only by aggressive testing that the positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked in a timely manner and promptly isolated, as well as the severe and critical patients provided the needed clinical treatment," said the Health Ministry in a press statement.

The testing strategy also ensured a steady expansion of the national lab network. Till date, the government has created 1,515 labs are providing comprehensive testing facilities to the people, out of which 983 labs in the government sector and 532 private labs. These include: RT PCR labs: 780, TrueNat labs: 617 and CBNAAT labs: 118.

As per the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rose to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706 deaths. (ANI)