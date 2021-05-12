COVID-19: India received 200 oxygen concentrators as foreign aid from UK

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 (ANI): A Indian Air Force plane carrying 200 oxygen concentrators, arrived from the United Kingdom in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday night as part of COVID-19 assistance to India.

"IAF C-130 landed with 200 oxygen concentrators which are gifts from the Government of the United Kingdom," said Raipur Airport director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay.



Similarly, medical aid from Netherlands and Switzerland arrived at Delhi airport today.



A flight carrying medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators from South Korea has also arrived at Delhi airport today. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said that cooperation with the Republic of Korea has continued and appreciated the support from the country.



The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

The member states of the European Union are delivering medical aid following India's request for support as the country has witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

The aid is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission.

Several countries like Romania, Italy, Germany, France and Belgium have already sent in the supplies. (ANI)