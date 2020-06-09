COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,987 cases, deaths at 331

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): India on Tuesday registering the highest single-day spike of 9,987 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,66,598 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

331 patients have died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. Overall 7,466 deaths have been caused due to the infection so far.

Presently, there are 1,29,917 active cases while 1,29,214 patients have been cured/discharged. While one patient has migrated.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count has climbed to 88,528 while coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu have reached 33,229.

A total of 49,16,116 samples were tested in the country till now of which 1,41,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)