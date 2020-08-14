COVID-19: India registers highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in single day, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): India recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day. With this, the number of total recovered COVID-19 patients has touched nearly 17 lakhs (16,95,982) on Thursday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a press statement, the Ministry said, "The concerted, focussed and collaborative efforts of the Centre and the State/UT governments along with support of lakhs of frontline workers have ensured the successful implementation of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently through an array of measures including supervised home isolation, and effective clinical management of severe and critical patients through the Standard of Care advised by the Centre."

With the increasing number of recoveries, while the Recovery Rate has crossed 70 per cent (70.77 per cent today), the case mortality among COVID patients has further regressed to 1.96 per cent, and is steadily declining, the Ministry said.

It further said that the record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country, which is the Active Cases, has reduced and currently is only 27.27 per cent of the total positive cases. The recoveries exceed the active cases (6,53,622) by more than 10 lakhs.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally has gone up to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. (ANI)