COVID-19: India reports 19,740 fresh infections, records lowest active caseload in nearly 7 months

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India reported 19,740 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 2,36,643, which is the lowest in nearly seven months (206 days), the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

With the recovery of 23,070 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,32,48,291.

Consequently, India's recovery rate now stands at 97.98 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the ministry reported.

As many as 12,69,291 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cumulative tests to over 58.13 crores (58,13,12,481).

As per the ministry, with the enhanced testing capacity across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.62 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 106 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 1.56 per cent and has remained below 3 per cent for the last 40 days and below 5 per cent for 123 consecutive days now.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at nearly 94 crores, with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry reported. (ANI)