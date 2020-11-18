COVID-19: India reports less than 50 k daily new cases for eleventh consecutive day

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India on Wednesday reported less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases for the eleventh consecutive day with 38,617 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 44,739 new recoveries, the number of new recoveries has exceeded daily new cases for the last month and a half.

The recovery rate has improved to 93.52 per cent, while the total recovered cases stand at 83,35,109. "74.98 per cent of the new recoveries are contributed by ten states/Union Territories (UTs).



With 6,620 persons recovering from the infection, Kerala witnessed the most number of recoveries, followed by Maharashtra with 5,123 recoveries and Delhi with 4,421.

About 76.15 per cent of the new cases were reported from ten states and UTs.

Delhi reported 6,396 cases in the last 24 hours while Kerala recorded 5,792 new cases.

As many as 474 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which, 78.9 per cent are from ten states and UTs.

Delhi reported 99 deaths while Maharashtra and West Bengal 68 and 52 respectively, the MoHFW added. (ANI)

