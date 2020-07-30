COVID-19: India tests a total of 1.82 crore samples

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India has so far conducted 1.82 crore tests for coronavirus, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

"The enhanced testing infrastructure has led to a sharp increase in the cumulative testing from 88 lakh total tests (1st July 2020) to nearly 1.82 crore (30th July 2020). The Tests Per Million (TPM) has subsequently increased to 13,181," said a press statement from the MoHFW.

It said, "The combined and focused efforts of Union and State/UT Governments have resulted in ramped up testing across the country to ensure early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. ICMR's evolving testing strategy has widened the testing network across India."

"4,46,642 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The average daily tests (on a rolling week on week basis) have increased from 2.4 lakh in the first week of July to more than 4.68 lakh in the last week of July," the statement read.

The Ministry said, The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened with 1321 labs in the country, as on date; 907 labs in the government sector and 414 private labs. "These include: Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 676 (Govt: 412 + Private: 264), TrueNat based testing labs: 541 (Govt: 465 + Private: 76) and CBNAAT based testing labs: 104 (Govt: 30 + Private: 74)" the Ministry further said.

As per the "Test, Track and Treat" strategy of the Union Government, the ramped-up testing in the country has resulted in reduction in Positivity Rate across the country. Currently, 21 States/UTs are reporting Positivity Rate of less than 10 per cent, the Ministry added. (ANI)