COVID-19: India vaccinates 54.7 pc healthcare workers registered on CoWin platform

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): India has vaccinated 52,66,175 healthcare workers against the COVID-19, which is 54.7 per cent of the total cohort of healthcare workers who are registered on CoWIN platform, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

"As of February 6, 2021, at 6 pm, the total vaccination is 56,36,868, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 52,66,175 which is 54.7 per cent of the total cohort of healthcare workers who are registered on CoWIN," Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry said during a press briefing here.

CoWIN is an online digital platform being used to drive the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country. It is facilitating real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature, and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Agnani said that 3,70,693 frontline workers have also been vaccinated in the country.

"Since we started vaccinating frontline workers from February 2, a total of 3,70,693 frontline workers have also been covered which is 4.5 per cent of the current database of frontline workers," he said.

The Health Official said that the top 13 States/Union Territories (UTs) that have done over 60 per cent of healthcare workers coverage are - Bihar 76.6 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 76.1 per cent, Tripura 76 per cent, Uttarakhand 71.5 per cent, Mizoram 69.7 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 69 per cent, Kerala 68.1 per cent, Odisha 67.6 per cent, Rajasthan 67.3 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 66.8 per cent, Lakshadweep 64.5 per cent, Andaman 62.9 per cent, Chhattisgarh 60.5 per cent.

"12 states/UTs with coverage of less than 40 per cent of their total health workers database are Assam 39.9 per cent, Delhi 37.1 per cent, Punjab 33.7 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir 33.6 per cent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli 31.9 per cent, Ladakh 31.7 per cent, Tamil Nadu 28 per cent, Chandigarh 27.7 per cent, Meghalaya 21.7 per cent, Nagaland 21 per cent, Manipur 17.4 per cent and Puducherry 13.6 per cent," he said.

Agnani said that a total of 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated today during the pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"COVID hospitalisations till date are 28. Out of these, 19 have discharged after treatment and there have been 9 deaths. In the last 24 hours, there has been no event of hospitalisation. Total deaths reported till date are 22. Out of these, hospital deaths are 9 and outside the hospital, deaths are 13. No new death reported in the last 24 hours. None of these deaths have so far been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination," he said.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been rolled out in the country from January 16, 2021, in a phased manner starting with prioritised groups of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and frontline workers. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine is being done simultaneously across all States and UTs. (ANI)