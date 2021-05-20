COVID-19: Indian Navy launches mobile oxygen generation plants

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy on Thursday launched 'Oxygen on Wheels' - mobile oxygen generation plants mounted on trailers that can easily be transported to remote hospitals.

Designed and developed by the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), each of the two plants have the capacity to generate 100 litres per minute and are designed to provide a direct feed to any hospital's pipeline system.



The plants were inaugurated by Vice Adm AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC.

"The Oxygen Plants, mounted on trailers, can easily be transported to remote hospitals and connected to the hospital's fixed Oxygen piping system - to serve as the main feed for up to 16 beds," the statement said.

The Oxygen Systems are also capable of serving as a backup to prevent incidents of low oxygen pressure in the hospitals. (ANI)

