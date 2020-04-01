COVID-19: Indian Oil Corporation insures over 3.2 lakh employees

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Indian Oil Corporation has procured medical insurance for its 3.23 lakhs employees, including pump attendants, delivery boys and drivers.

The organisation has bought the insurances at the total cost of Rs 22.68 crores for a year.

"Indian Oil procures medical insurance for 3.23 lakhs pump attendants, delivery boys, drivers of LPG and POL at a cost of Rs. 22.68 crores for one year; sum assured of Rs 1 lakh per family of 4, for medical treatment including COVID19 related issues," the statement from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited read.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India which includes 123 recoveries and 35 fatalities. (ANI)

