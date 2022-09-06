COVID-19: India's first intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets DCGI approval

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.

This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.

He took to Twitter and said, "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation."

"This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership," he added.

He also said that we will defeat Covid-19 with a science-driven approach.

"With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," he said. (ANI)