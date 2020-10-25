COVID-19: India's national recovery rate touches 90 per cent

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): India has recorded another landmark achievement as the national recovery rate has touched 90 per cent on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health.

India has recorded another landmark achievement. The national Recovery Rate has touched 90% today. 62,077 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,129: Ministry of Health

As many as 62,077 people have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,129, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to an official release, this achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall of the total active cases, which are maintained below the seven lakh mark for the third successive day.

Presently the active cases comprise merely 8.50 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,68,154.

The total recovered cases also continue to rise. They are 70,78,123 so far. With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 64 lakh (64,09,969).

Less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week. The deaths are below the 1100 mark since 2nd October.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,000 single day recoveries.

As many as 50,129 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

79 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases.

As many as 578 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new fatalities with 137 deaths.

India's testing lab network has inked another achievement today. The total number of labs has crossed 2000. Starting from one lab in Pune, the number of labs stands at 2003 which includes 1126 Government laboratories and 877 Private laboratories. (ANI)