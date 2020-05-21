COVID-19: India's recovery rate improves to 40.23 per cent

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A total of 3,002 COVID-19 patients have been reported cured in the last 24 hours and India's total count of cured COVID-19 patients stands at 45,299, Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It said the recovery rate has improved to 40.23 per cent from 39.62 per cent a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,12,358 including 63,624 active cases, 3,435 deaths and one migrated. Of the active cases, only about 2.94 per cent are in ICU.

The case mortality rate in India is 3.06%, which is much lesser in comparison to the global case mortality rate of 6.65%.

A Health Ministry release citing an analysis said that 64 per cent of those who have died are males and 36 per cent are females.

In terms of age distribution, 0.5 per cent deaths are reported in less than 15 years age group, 2.5 per cent in 15-30 years age group, 11.4 per cent in people aged 30 to 45 years, 35.1 per cent in those between 45 to 60 years and 50.5 per cent in people above 60 years.

The release said that 73 per cent of death cases had underlying co-morbidities. Elderly people (above 60 years of age) and people having co-morbidities are identified as high risk groups for COVID-19. (ANI)

