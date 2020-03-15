COVID-19: IndiGo to cancel some flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi from March 17

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The IndiGo on Saturday said that owing to the suspension of visas for all foreigners with exception of diplomatic passport holders, it will be cancelling some of its flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from March 17 until the travel restrictions are lifted.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers, and will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," IndiGo said in a press statement.

So far, 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 10 have been treated.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

