COVID-19: Inmates cannot meet families till Mar 31, orders Ghaziabad Jail administration

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): As a pracautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ghaziabad Jail Administration has put a ban over the meetings of inmates with their family members from March 21 till March 31.

According to the Health Ministry, 23 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including a foreign national. While, 9 people have been discharged from the hospitals till date. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India is 258 (including 39 foreigners).

Earlier, the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey had instructed all officials of Ghaziabad Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and other civic agencies to remain on high alert.

The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. (ANI)