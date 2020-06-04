New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): An inquiry has been initiated against eight coronavirus-testing labs in Delhi for taking samples against ICMR protocol.
The respective chief district medical officers have asked for the suspension of all phlebotomists of these labs immediately.
Moreover, no samples are to be sent to these labs for testing with effect from today (June 4). (ANI)
COVID-19: Inquiry initiated against 8 Delhi labs for taking samples against ICMR protocol
ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:19 IST
