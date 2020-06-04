Representative image
Representative image

COVID-19: Inquiry initiated against 8 Delhi labs for taking samples against ICMR protocol

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:19 IST

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): An inquiry has been initiated against eight coronavirus-testing labs in Delhi for taking samples against ICMR protocol.
The respective chief district medical officers have asked for the suspension of all phlebotomists of these labs immediately.
Moreover, no samples are to be sent to these labs for testing with effect from today (June 4). (ANI)

iocl
iocl