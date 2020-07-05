COVID-19: Instructions issued for proper implementation of unlock-2 in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil K Raturi praised efforts of the state police in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a video conference, the DGP also issued a number of instructions related to Chardham, Kanwar Yatra, and Unlock-2.

"A number of instructions have been issued in the meeting so that the guidelines given in unlock-2 by the government are followed properly. With the postponement of the Kanwar Mela in Haridwar due to the pandemic, directions have been issued to make sure that no Kanwariya is seen in the holy city under any circumstances," read a press-release.

With Chardham Yatra opened for the people of Uttarakhand, it has also been asked to ensure that travel guidelines are properly implemented in districts where Chardham is located.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand currently stands at 3,093, with 2,035 patients recovered from the infection. As many as 42 people have lost their lives. (ANI)

