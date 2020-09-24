COVID-19: International travellers to be tested by RAT on arrival for home isolation, says Punjab Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): International travellers, who do not submit a negative COVID-19 test report on arrival at Airport in India, will be tested by Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits for the infection, said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

If Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) comes negative for COVID-19, Sidhu said that the person may opt for home qurantine.

After tested by RAT, these people will get tested for COVID-19 on the fifth day of arrival by RT-PCR as per protocol at their respective districts. When reports come and if they test negative, their home quarantine will end.

"They will self monitor their health for next 7 days and report if any symptoms develop. If RT-PCR for COVID -19 is found to be positive, they shall be assessed clinically and follow the Punjab COVID-19 management protocol," the statement quoted Sidhu as saying.

Sidhu further said that if RAT comes positive for COVID-19, the person may opt for home isolation/government isolation facility or private facility on payment basis and will be treated as per COVID-19 management protocol.

He said that person opting for home isolation will submit a consent form stating that he has a facility for home isolation at his residence and he is asymptomatic/mild-symptomatic and not have any morbidity or the comorbid condition is under control.

As per guidelines, Sidhu said that all international travellers arriving in Punjab through Air/Road travel will submit self-declaration with personal and health details at www.newdelhiairport.in and hand over a copy of the same to State officers.

He said that travellers would also be screened as per the health protocol at the port of entry.

The Minister clarified that travellers will follow all precautionary measures issued by the Government of Punjab for prevention of COVID-19 spread such as hand hygiene, wearing mask, and maintain social distancing etc. (ANI)