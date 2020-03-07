COVID-19: ISKCON Mayapur to soon start screening devotees

Mayapur (West Bengal) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The authorities of ISKCON Mayapur temple on Saturday clarified that they will not shut the doors for devotees visiting the temple amid the coronavirus threat.



The authorities added that they will soon start the screening of visitors to prevent the spread of the disease.



ISKCON, Mayapur had earlier published an advisory on their website asking devotes from China to not visit the temple until the situation becomes normal.



"The procurement of machines is already under process. Masks and sanitizers have been kept in key areas. We welcome all devotees but we are taking the necessary precautions," said Madhava Gauranga Das, Director ISKCON Mayapur.



The authorities also held a meeting with the state authorities and were assured that they will get all the cooperation from the state.

So far, 34 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. The virus which originated in China's Wuhan has killed more than 3000 people globally.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with health officials on Saturday and asked them to identify locations for quarantine. (ANI)

