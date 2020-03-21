COVID-19 : IT companies agree to shut offices, says Karnataka deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that all the IT companies in the state have agreed to close their offices and have also allowed some employees to work from home in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"IT companies agreed to close their offices and allow employees, except for those discharging essential services, to work from home during a video conference with companies' representatives yesterday," said Narayan.

The Deputy Chief Minister said a circular regarding it will be issued soon.