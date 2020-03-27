COVID-19: J-K govt cautions religious leaders against gatherings

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal on Friday directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the Union Territory to strictly caution all religious leaders not to call any gatherings as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

"Jammu and Kashmir #FightagainstCorona -- DCs and SPs advised to strictly caution all religious leaders NOT to call any gatherings. Public gatherings a major source of social contact and spread of the virus," Kansal tweeted.

On Thursday, Kansal had confirmed first COVID-19 death in Srinagar after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease.

Kansal had informed that four of the deceased's contact had also tested positive for coronavirus.



"Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday (Wednesday)," he had said.



Stressing on social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread, the officer said: "It is still not too late. Help Break The Chain. Stay indoors. Self declare. Report travel history or any symptoms."



According to the Health Ministry, there are seven cases of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

