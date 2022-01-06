COVID-19: J-K govt imposes complete restrictions on non-essential movement from 9 pm to 6 am

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movement in the entire union territory from 9 pm to 6 am.

"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory (UT) from 9 pm to 6 am till further orders," read the official statement.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory's health department on Wednesday.

Of these 418 new cases, 311 were reported from the Jammu division while 107 were reported from the Kashmir division.

There are currently 1,819 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 894 in the Jammu division and 925 in the Kashmir division. (ANI)