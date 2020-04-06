COVID-19: Jain Temple trusts contribute Rs 51 lakh to Karnataka CM Relief Fund

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): On the eve of Mahaveera Jayanti, Jain Temple trusts on Monday donated Rs 51 lakh to Karnataka CM Relief Fund.

The amount was handed over to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"Jain Temple trusts handover Rs 51 lakh to CM Relief Fund CM Shri @BSYBJP extended his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanthi and interacted with prominent members of the Jain community in Bengaluru who had called on him at his residence," read a tweet on the Chief Minister's official Twitter handle.

A following tweet said: "Responding to Chief Minister's appeal, Bengaluru Jain Temple Trusts donated Rs 51 lakh to CM Relief Fund - COVID19. Jain community members present included BJP MLC Lahar Singh Siroya, Prakash Rathod, Prakash Pirgal, Bhawarlal Kataria and Deepak Shah."

The total number of positive cases in Karnataka climbed to 163 after 12 more cases were reported on Monday.

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly illness. (ANI)

