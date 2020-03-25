COVID-19: Jammu Municipal Corporation appeals to general public to feed stray animals amid lockdown

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Wednesday appealed to the general public to feed the stray animals in view of the closure of several food outlets in the wake of coronavirus threat and complete lockdown imposed across the nation.

Taking to Twitter, JMC posted an appeal stating, "JMC appeals to the general public to kindly feed as many strays as possible and whenever possible to help these animals survive. This will also help to prevent aggressive behaviour of the strays. These animals do not transmit coronavirus infection to humans."

In view of the prevailing conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic, there is closure of all restaurants, dhabas and other street food points due to complete lockdown. Many of the stray dogs and birds depend on these outlets for their daily food needs.

Due to non-availability of food, these animals can starve to death which may lead to other serious health issues in our surroundings.

"Let humanity prevails in these tough times by caring for speechless creations too," said JMC.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease.

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

