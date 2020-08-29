COVID-19: Jharkhand govt extends lockdown restrictions within containment zones till September 30

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Jharkhand government on Friday extended coronavirus-induced lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state within the containment zones up to September 30.

As per the government order, all economic activities, not specifically prohibited, shall be permitted outside the containment zones.

Large congregations including, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions or processions will remain banned till September 30.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed.

Interstate transport by bus remains prohibited.

The latest rules come into effect with immediate effect.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 count rose to 34,676 after 1,365 fresh cases were reported on Friday. A total of 11 more coronavirus patients died, taking the fatalities count to 378. As per the state health bulletin, Jharkhand at present has 10,799 active cases and 23,499 people have recovered from the illness. (ANI)

