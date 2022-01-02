COVID-19: Jharkhand may take decision on curbs after meeting tomorrow

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): State Disaster Management Department of Jharkhand is likely to take a decision after holding a meeting on rising COVID-19 cases across the country on Monday.

During the meeting, decisions will be taken in regards to containing the spread of infection and ensuring the safety of the people.

The government has sought suggestions from various departments in view of rising COVID-19 infections.

"In view of the increasing infection of COVID-19, the government has sought suggestions from various departments. Your government is closely monitoring all aspects for your safety and in the proposed meeting of disaster authority tomorrow (Monday), keeping all the aspects in mind, will take appropriate decision in the interest of all of you," read a tweet from the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office.



The Chief Minister has advised the public to not fall for rumours, wear a mask while going out, and taking special care of elders and children in their families.

"Till then all of you are requested not to pay heed to the rumours. Do not leave the house without a mask. Take special care of elders and children of the house," said another tweet from CM's office.

Notably, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

The country recorded 9,249 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,84,561. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.27 per cent. (ANI)

