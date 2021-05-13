COVID-19: Karnataka deputy CM launches 'O2 for India' to provide doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN AshwathNarayan on Wednesday launched the 'O2 for India' initiative to provide oxygen concentrators to the doorsteps of the COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation.

While launching the initiative started by Ola Foundation and GiveIndia Foundation, AshwathNarayan, who also the head of the state COVID task force, said, "The service is rolled out in Bengaluru with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveIndia will scale it up across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks."

"The concentrators will be provided to the patients whose oxygen saturation is below 94. This is not required and will not be given for those whose oxygen level is above 94," the deputy chief minister told ANI.

"On recovery, Oxygen Concentrators need to be returned using Ola App which will be utilised for the treatment of other patients. This initiative is launched in Malleshwaram and Koramangala area today and will be available across the city and the state soon," he added.

Those who require oxygen need to log into the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details. Once submitted the request will be validated and the concentrators will be provided to the patients requested for it on their doorsteps within 30 minutes of the request made.

The delivery will be made by specially trained Ola drivers. The home isolated beneficiary shall have to pay a refundable amount of Rs 5000 per concentrator.

Expressing gratitude for the cooperation extended, Gaurav Porwal, Chief Operating Officer of Ola, said, "We thank the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan for extending Karnataka Government's support to our O2forIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia. We are beginning in Bengaluru today and will be rolling this out across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators soon. We hope this will bring much-needed support and relief to those in need".

"Through this initiative, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home, right at their doorstep. We hope the easier access to oxygen will ease the distress of many patients," said KP Vinod, Managing Director, Alliances and Government Partnerships, GiveIndia.

The Deputy CM also informed that every day one lakh vaccines are being kept reserved for administering the second dose.

"Online registration for the second dose will be introduced to avoid queuing up near the vaccine centres. About 70 per cent of the vaccines are being utilized for administering the second dose. The technical committee has been requested to consider extending the duration of administering the second dose," AshwathaNarayana said.

"Care for those who are in home isolation for COVID infection will be given priority and there is enough stock of 5 lakh home isolation kits. There is no shortage for RT-PCR kits and RAT kits," he informed. (ANI)