COVID-19: Karnataka govt issues revised guidelines for international returnees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Karnataka government on Friday issued revised guidelines for international returnees.

According to the guidelines, all the travelers shall submit self-declaration form on the Yatri Karnataka online portal at least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel.

"All travelers shall submit Self-declaration forrn on the Yatri Karnataka online portal (http://www,covidwar.karnataka.gov.in or http://parihara.kaarnateka.gov.in/service38/) least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel," it read.

It said that Before Boarding Do's and Don, about COV1D-19 quarantine, testing, etc. shall be provided along with ticket to the travellers by the travel agencies concerned.

All passengers shall download Arogya Setu app, Quarantine watch app end Apthamitra App on their mobile devices, (https://covid-19.karnataka.gov.in/new-page/softwares/en).

At the time of boarding the flight/ ship, only asymptomatic travellers shall be allowed in board after thermal screening.

"Deboarding should be done by ensuring physical distancing of two meters. Self-declaration form shall be obtained from each passenger in duplicate," the guidelines read.

Karnataka has 75,076 active cases of the virus with 80,281 recovered and 2,897 deaths so far. (ANI)

