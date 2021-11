Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said a state health bulletin.



As many as 236 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The active cases stand at 6,831. The total recovery stands at 29,50,542 and cumulative deaths at 38,198. (ANI)