COVID-19: Karnataka reports 8,655 new COVID19 cases, 86 deaths today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Karnataka reported 8,655 new COVID19 cases and 86 deaths on Friday. It also reported 5,644 discharges in the day, the state's health department has said.

The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 5,57,212. This include including 98,474 active cases and4,50,302 discharges. As many as 8,417 lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 92,290 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 17,794 new COVID-19 cases, 19,592 recoveries and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 13,00,757 till date, including 2,72,775 active cases,9,92,806 discharges and 34,761 deaths, said State Health Department.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 24 is 6,89,28,440. The number of samples tested on September 24 is 14,92,409. (Photo: ANI)

