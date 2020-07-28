COVID-19: Karnataka truncates chapters on Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali from school books

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Karnataka government, in a bid to reduce the syllabus for state board schools by 30 per cent, has limited or omitted various topics including chapters on Mysuru rulers Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.

The unit requires no separate class, introduced through assignments, the government cited as the reason for the decision. Notably, the move is only applicable for the current academic year.

The reduction in syllabus comes as schools are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, and classes have been moved online.

The Department of Public Instruction of the Karnataka government also limited or removed various other topics from the syllabus of class 6 to 10 as they were repeated or can be alternatively taught.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII for the academic session 2020-21 in a "one-time measure" owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

