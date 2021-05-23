COVID-19: Karnataka's HIMS receives 30 ventilators, 25 oxygen concentrators

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Sunday provided 30 ventilators and 25 oxygen concentrators to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) as promised earlier by COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana.

These critical medical requirements reached Hassan on Sunday afternoon, according to Narayana's office.

At present, the state has 4,83,225 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the state government said its initiative to control the pandemic has invariably ramped up its health infrastructure.

As per the release, the state presently has the capacity of 1.5- 2 lakh COVID test sampling per day. With the availability of 1015 MT oxygen, the state also has over 22,000 oxygen beds ready for use. The state also has an adequate supply of Remdesivir.

All these efforts by the state government have helped the state in mitigating the impact of second-wave, and to provide timely treatment to the patients, the government said. (ANI)