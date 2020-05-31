COVID-19: Karnataka's Kalaburagi limps to normalcy

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 31 (ANI): Some shops in Kalaburagi were open and vehicular movement also resumed in the city on Sunday.

This comes a day after the state government relaxed lockdown norms for a single day on May 31.

Karnataka CMO on Saturday said that this decision has been taken keeping in view the interests of the general public of the state.

According to the Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded 2,922 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,877 are active cases.(ANI)

