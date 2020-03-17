COVID-19: Karti Chidambaram complains of substandard quarantine centres

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday emphasised on complaints that people being quarantined over coronavirus suspicion have been kept under "substandard quarantine centres under unhygenic conditions".

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader first complimented the government for its efforts to prevent coronavirus scare and taking all precautions to prevent it from spreading further.

Later, he spoke about complaints that people who have been quarantined are given "substandard" facilities under "unhygienic" conditions.

He said those people who were quarantined following their return from abroad and seek wherewithal for self-isolation, should be allowed to do so.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Centre over the current situation of the economy saying that a massive "tsunami" is coming and the Government is not clear about what they have to do.



"I have been warning the government that a massive tsunami is coming and they are not clear about what they have to do. India should be preparing itself not just for COVID-19 but for the economic devastation that is coming. I am saying it again and again, nobody is listening to me. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months," said Gandhi.



He continued saying that the Indian economy is going to be devasted and the country is going to suffer.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed 137 positive cases for COVID-19. (ANI)

