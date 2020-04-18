COVID-19: Kejriwal to chair Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

As many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

There have been 42 deaths in the national capital and 911 patients are admitted to hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs and 6 are on ventilators, the minister added.

Jain also said that the government has received 42,000 rapid testing kits which will be used in containment zones starting tomorrow.

The Delhi government has declared as many as 68 areas in the capital as containment zones to check the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)