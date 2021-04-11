COVID-19: Kejriwal urges Centre to lift vaccination age limit, says 65 pc patients under 45 years

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed 65 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the national capital are below 45 years of age and urged the Centre to lift the age limit in the vaccination process.

"I have requested the Centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine. Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people. 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are below 45 years of age," Kejriwal said during a press briefing.

Pointing out that COVID-19 infection is spreading faster despite the vaccination drive, he said: "We must vaccinate faster than the spread of the virus."

He urged people to check the availability of beds on the government's app before going to hospitals. "Occupy beds only if there is an emergency," he appealed to the citizens.

On Saturday, the Delhi government announced new guidelines for weddings, restaurants and cinemas and imposed restrictions on people coming in from Maharashtra.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority also issued guidelines that make it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.

In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi Government hospitals have been directed to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors.

The city currently has 28,773 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)