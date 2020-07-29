COVID-19: Kejriwal likely to hold meeting to discuss delinking of hotels from hospitals

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the delinking of hotels attached to hospitals treating COVID-19, sources told ANI.

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275.

According to Delhi government bulletin, 28 deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 3,881. (ANI)