COVID-19: Kejriwal likely to hold meeting to discuss delinking of hotels from hospitals

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the delinking of hotels attached to hospitals treating COVID-19, sources told ANI.
Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275.
According to Delhi government bulletin, 28 deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 3,881. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:29 IST
