Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Kerala Cabinet on Thursday decided to cancel the Assembly session scheduled to be convened on July 27 in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
A special Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday where a decision will be taken on imposing a complete lockdown in the state.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 15,032 coronavirus cases in Kerala including 8,825 active cases. (ANI)
COVID-19: Kerala Cabinet to cancel Assembly session scheduled for July 27
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:32 IST
