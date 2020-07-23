COVID-19: Kerala Cabinet to cancel Assembly session scheduled for July 27

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Kerala Cabinet on Thursday decided to cancel the Assembly session scheduled to be convened on July 27 in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

A special Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday where a decision will be taken on imposing a complete lockdown in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 15,032 coronavirus cases in Kerala including 8,825 active cases. (ANI)