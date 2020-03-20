COVID-19 : Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore financial package

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government has announced a package of Rs 20,000 crore to tide over the present crisis.

"In the next two months, families who come under the Kudumbasree schemes will get a loan of Rs. 2000 crore," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a press conference here on Thursday.

"Rs 2000 crore will be distributed under the rural employment guarantee scheme during April and May. Social security pensions will be paid in March," said Vijayan.

"Two months of pension will be deposited together and an amount of Rs 1320 crore will be allotted for this purpose. Rs. 1000 will be given to the families with financial difficulties who do not avail of the social security pension," he added.

"Rs 50 crores will be allocated in April for the purpose of opening thousands of restaurants which will provide cheap meals at Rs 20. Rs 500 crore has been set aside for the health package. Contract arrears will be paid in April - Rs 14,000 crore would be allotted for this," said Vijayan.

On Thursday one more person tested positive for coronavirus in Kasargod district. He was found to have travel history to Dubai. With this, the number of cases has risen to 28 in the state.(ANI)

