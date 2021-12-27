COVID-19: Kerala govt imposes night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew from December 30 to January 2, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Monday.

The night curfew will start at 10 pm and will end at 5 am.

The CMO stated that no celebrations will be allowed after 10 pm on December 31 in the state.

"Bars, hotels, clubs, and restaurants in Kerala will be allowed to operate during this time with 50 per cent seating," it informed.

During the curfew, beaches, shopping malls, public parks and other locations in Kerala will also be under strict observation.

Meanwhile, 98 per cent of the eligible population in the state has received their first dose of the vaccine and 77 per cent have received their second dose.

As of Sunday, Kerala has detected 57 confirmed Omicron cases.

The state reported a total of 1,636 new Covid-19 cases and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)