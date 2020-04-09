COVID-19: Kerala govt requests Centre for permission to issue Pandemic Relief Bonds

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 9 (ANI): With aim to tide over the economic situation arising in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Government has requested the Centre to grant permission to state governments to issue special Pandemic Relief Bonds.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Kerala has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the economic crisis in the state following the spread of COVID-19.

"All states are in financial distress as revenues have stopped and the public healthcare expenditure has increased manifold to contain the outbreak. In this difficult scenario, we will have to borrow from the open market to continue the work and also to ensure that there is no break in our efforts due to lack of funds. Therefore, permission may be granted to state governments to issue special Pandemic Relief Bonds. We have also requested the Prime Minister to increase our borrowing limit to 5 percent," Vijayan said, according to a release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Kerala government.

"Similarly, loans from external agencies for epidemic control measures and reconstruction activities may be exempted from the State's borrowing limit," it added.

According to the release, 12 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state today and 13 patients tested negative today, bringing the tally of patients receiving treatment to 258 in the state.

Out of the 12 fresh cases, Kannur and Kasargod districts reported four cases each, two in Malappuram district, and one each in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The CM also announced that eight foreign nationals from Italy and the UK including few who were in serious condition have recovered and cured of the disease. (ANI)

