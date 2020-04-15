COVID-19: Kerala hospital doctors dance to devotional song to boost morale of colleagues

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): A group of 24 women doctors of SK Hospital here performed dance on a devotional song at their homes outside duty hours giving message of unity while also praying to God amid the COVID-19 battle.

Doctors and health practitioners are in the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

The dance video was shot to boost the morale of fellow doctors and health professionals fighting in the frontline against COVID-19.

They performed the dance on the cover version of the devotional song 'Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaran'.

The video was choreographed by Dr Sharanya Krishnan, an anesthetist of SK Hospital. "The idea was a spontaneous one. My colleague Dr Kukku Govindan came up with the idea. She consulted me asking whether I can do the choreography. As I have learned dance professionally, I volunteered, "said Dr Sharanya.



Sharanya said they never expected it to be such a hit. "We started to receive the same video in WhatsApp group and social media that's when we realized that it has won such an acceptance," she added.

A few doctors among them were seen lighting a lamp at their homes, following a tradition before starting any auspicious events or rituals.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja earlier informed that there are 173 active cases in the state and 211 people have recovered so far including 13 people who were discharged today. (ANI)

